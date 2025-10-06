Knueppel logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) with two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Knueppel drew the start and led the Hornets in points and shot attempts Sunday. After an impressive Summer League run, Knueppel hit the ground running in his first taste of preseason action and made a strong case to be in the starting lineup for Opening Night.