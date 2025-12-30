Knueppel (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Knueppel sustained a right ankle sprain in Friday's win over Orlando and was forced to miss Monday's loss to Milwaukee, though he's likely to return Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder's potential return would leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Sion James, Josh Green and Collin Sexton. Over 11 appearances in December, Knueppel has averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game. During that span, he has shot an impressive 45.4 percent from beyond the arc.