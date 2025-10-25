Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Moving to bench vs. Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel won't start in Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Collin Sexton will get the starting nod over Knueppel on Saturday. The rookie started Wednesday's season-opening win over Brooklyn, recording 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes.
