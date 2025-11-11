Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Nears triple-double vs. Lakers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel logged 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 505 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 38 minutes during the Hornets' 121-111 loss to the Lakers on Monday.
Knueppel filled up the box score Monday, registering his second double-double of the season and coming one dime shy from the first triple-double of his NBA career. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has played himself into an integral role in the Hornets' offense, and it'll be interesting to see how his minutes and usage will be impacted when Brandon Miller (shoulder) is cleared to return. Knueppel has averaged 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 35.4 minutes per game in five games since Nov. 1.
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores career-high 30 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Breaks out for 24 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Season-high eight rebounds•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Does damage from deep in loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 20 points with five treys•