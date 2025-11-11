Knueppel logged 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 505 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 38 minutes during the Hornets' 121-111 loss to the Lakers on Monday.

Knueppel filled up the box score Monday, registering his second double-double of the season and coming one dime shy from the first triple-double of his NBA career. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has played himself into an integral role in the Hornets' offense, and it'll be interesting to see how his minutes and usage will be impacted when Brandon Miller (shoulder) is cleared to return. Knueppel has averaged 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 35.4 minutes per game in five games since Nov. 1.