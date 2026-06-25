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Hornets' Kon Knueppel: New face of franchise?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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LaMelo Ball's departure accelerates Charlotte's transition toward building around Knueppel and Brandon Miller, according to Cholo Magsino of Yahoo Sports.

The second-year wing could see increased offensive responsibilities immediately, particularly if the Hornets hand more playmaking duties to their young perimeter players. Knueppel's shooting and offensive versatility should make him a key part of Charlotte's long-term plans. Across 81 regular-season games in 2025-26, Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 47.5 percent shooting from the field.

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