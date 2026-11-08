Knueppel (hamstring) was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain Sunday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Knueppel missed the first eight games of the 2026-27 campaign. He returned for the 114-104 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday, though he exited the contest after just six minutes of work and didn't return. With Knueppel out of commission for at least a month, Grayson Allen and Sion James are candidates to replace him in the starting lineup, especially with Dennis Schroder (hamstring) sidelined for a minimum of two weeks.