Knueppel supplied 28 points (9-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 loss to Atlanta.

Knueppel led the Hornets with a game-high-tying 28 points and was one of three Charlotte players to score at least 20. Additionally, he knocked down a game-best seven three-pointers. The rookie first-rounder was also active on the glass, grabbing six-plus boards for the third time in his last four appearances. The 20-year-old swingman has logged four consecutive games with 24 or more points and at least four triples. During that span, he has averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36.5 minutes per contest.