Knueppel registered 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 44 minutes during Sunday's 119-111 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

The rookie wing led all scorers on the afternoon as he topped 20 points for the third time in the last four games. Knueppel is seeing significant usage for the injury-plagued Hornets, scoring in double digits in 12 of the last 13 contests and averaging 21.0 points, 4.8 boards, 4.1 assists, 3.8 threes and 0.8 steals in 35.3 minutes over that stretch.