Knueppel finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 117-109 loss to the Clippers.

Knuepell had a solid night despite failing to convert beyond the arc during the loss. The 2025 first-round pick keeps the 2025-26 ROY race close, as his average of 19.1 points is currently tied with Cooper Flagg. Knueppel is aided by an excellent 48.0 percent conversion rate from the floor, and he currently sinks three-pointers at a 42.5-percent clip.