Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Puts up 11 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel ended Wednesday's 136-117 win over the Nets with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes.
The Hornets started both Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner in this game, but coach Charles Lee warned previously that those two spots could be "fluid." However, the starting group seemed to really click Wednesday, and there's a good chance the two rookies run away with their starting roles based on their fit, talent and draft capital.
