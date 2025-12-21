Knueppel produced 19 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes of Saturday's 112-86 loss to Detroit.

There weren't many positives for Charlotte, but their rookie continues to establish himself as the franchise player. Over his last 13 games, Knueppel has produced top-50 fantasy numbers in nine-category formats with 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.8 three-pointers.