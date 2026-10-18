Head coach Charles Lee said Sunday that Knueppel (hamstring) is still without a timetable for a return, though he's been ramping up and taking more contact in practice, Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte reports.

Knueppel missed the preseason with a left hamstring injury, though it's encouraging to see him ramping up his workload ahead of the regular season. Lee wouldn't comment on the second-year wing's status for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, so he can be considered highly questionable until more information comes to light.