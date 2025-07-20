Knueppel recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Knueppel finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer in the win. He has now posted at least 16 points in three consecutive Summer League outings. Following Saturday's dominant victory, the Hornets will face the Kings in Sunday's championship game.