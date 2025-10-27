Knueppel produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two turnovers in 35 minutes during Sunday's 139-113 win over Washington.

The rookie has gotten off to an impressive start this season, registering averages of 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.7 triples per contest on 55.2 percent shooting from the floor. He should continue to start as long as Brandon Miller (shoulder) is out, so he's someone to consider grabbing if you need some points and triples.