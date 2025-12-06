Knueppel generated 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal across 32 minutes of Friday's game 111-86 win over Toronto.

Knueppel tied for the team high in points and scored his most points in six games. The rookie was red-hot from beyond the arc, knocking down five triples for the seventh time this season. In 23 games, Knueppel is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 46/41/90 shooting splits.