Knueppel closed Friday's 122-121 loss to the Bucks with 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes.

Knueppel made his second appearance of the season in his home town of Milwaukee, having dropped a then career-high 32 points Nov. 14. The first-round rookie showed off his scoring prowess once again during Friday's loss, finishing with a team-high 26 points while extending his streak of at least three-pointers to nine games. Knueppel is averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 threes over 33.1 minutes per game and has placed himself firmly in the conversation for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.