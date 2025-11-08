Knueppel closed with 30 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Heat.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) missing in action the past three games, Knueppel has seen his usage rate surge to 23.7 and he's responded with averages of 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.0 triples per contest. He's the first rookie this season to score 20-plus points in three straight games and the only rookie with back-to-back, 20-point performances.