Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores career-high 30 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel closed with 30 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Heat.
With LaMelo Ball (ankle) missing in action the past three games, Knueppel has seen his usage rate surge to 23.7 and he's responded with averages of 24.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.0 triples per contest. He's the first rookie this season to score 20-plus points in three straight games and the only rookie with back-to-back, 20-point performances.
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Breaks out for 24 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Season-high eight rebounds•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Does damage from deep in loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 20 points with five treys•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Returns to starting five•