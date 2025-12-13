Knueppel delivered 33 points (12-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 36 minutes in Friday's 129-126 loss to the Bulls.

Knueppel continues to impress every time he steps on the court, and this 33-point output was a new season-high mark for the former Duke standout. Knueppel has scored in double digits in a season-long seven straight games and is averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three since the beginning of December.