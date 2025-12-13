Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores season-high 33 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel delivered 33 points (12-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 36 minutes in Friday's 129-126 loss to the Bulls.
Knueppel continues to impress every time he steps on the court, and this 33-point output was a new season-high mark for the former Duke standout. Knueppel has scored in double digits in a season-long seven straight games and is averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three since the beginning of December.
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 21 points efficiently•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Tallies 13 points vs. Knicks•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Paces team with 18 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Paces Charlotte in loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Drains six triples in loss•