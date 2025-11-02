Knueppel chipped in five points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Knueppel struggled mightily to get going from deep, but he was able to pull down a season-high eight boards. The rookie first-rounder has now posted back-to-back five-point performances, though the Hornets appear to be comfortable deploying him as a starter. Knueppel has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per game over six contests, so he's flashed plenty of upside as a three-point shooter.