Knueppel ended Saturday's 125-121 loss to the 76ers with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.

After starting in his professional debut in Charlotte's 136-117 season-opening win over Brooklyn on Wednesday, Knueppel played 30 minutes off the bench Saturday night. If Brandon Miller (shoulder) is forced to miss any time, the rookie could find himself back with the starters as early as Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Either way, the 20-year-old should see consistent playing time for the Hornets in 2025-26 after they selected him with the fourth overall pick in last June's draft.