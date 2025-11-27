Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Struggles in Wednesday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel tallied six points (2-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during the Hornets' 129-101 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.
Knueppel entered Wednesday's game connecting on 49.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 43.8 percent of his three-pointers. However, the rookie struggled with his shot during the blowout loss, and his six points were his lowest since Nov. 1 against the Timberwolves (five points). Still, Knueppel has been one of the bright spots in what has been a poor start to the regular season for the Hornets. Since Nov. 1, he has averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.
