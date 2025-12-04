Knueppel posted 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and four rebounds over 34 minutes during Charlotte's 119-104 loss to New York on Wednesday.

Knueppel struggled from deep during Wednesday's loss but still managed to finish tied with Tidjane Salaun for the second-most points on the Hornets behind LaMelo Ball (34). Knueppel -- the Hornet's No. 4 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft -- has been one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year honors through the first quarter of the regular season, though he's cooled off as of late, having averaged 15.8 points on 37.9 percent shooting over his last four outings.