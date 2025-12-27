Head coach Charles Lee said after Friday's 120-105 win over Orlando that X-rays on Knueppel's right ankle came back negative, and he'll undergo further testing when the team returns to Charlotte, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Knueppel injured his right ankle late in the second quarter and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest, finishing with 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes. The rookie first-rounder will be further evaluated ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks in Charlotte, and he can be considered highly questionable for that one until the Hornets provide an update on his status. If the sharpshooter is forced to miss additional time, Sion James and Collin Sexton are candidates for increased roles.