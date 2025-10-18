Knueppel logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Knueppel was in the starting lineup for Charlotte's final two matchups of the preseason, tallying 21 total points and seven assists over this brief stretch. The rookie out of Duke appears poised to begin the 2025-26 regular season in a starting role for the Hornets and will have plenty of firepower surrounding him in Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball (knee) and Brandon Miller (wrist).