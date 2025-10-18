Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Totals 12 points in Friday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Knicks.
Knueppel was in the starting lineup for Charlotte's final two matchups of the preseason, tallying 21 total points and seven assists over this brief stretch. The rookie out of Duke appears poised to begin the 2025-26 regular season in a starting role for the Hornets and will have plenty of firepower surrounding him in Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball (knee) and Brandon Miller (wrist).
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Will start vs. Memphis•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Won't start vs. OKC•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Leads Hornets with 18 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 21 in SL championship•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 17 points in SL win•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Another big night in Summer League•