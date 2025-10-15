default-cbs-image
Knueppel will be in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

After coming off the bench during Thursday's preseason matchup against the Thunder, the rookie forward will be in the first five. The Duke product will join LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Ryan Kalkbrenner in the starting lineup. Veteran guard Collin Sexton will be in the second unit.

