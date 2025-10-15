Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Will start vs. Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel will be in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
After coming off the bench during Thursday's preseason matchup against the Thunder, the rookie forward will be in the first five. The Duke product will join LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Ryan Kalkbrenner in the starting lineup. Veteran guard Collin Sexton will be in the second unit.
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Won't start vs. OKC•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Leads Hornets with 18 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 21 in SL championship•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores 17 points in SL win•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Another big night in Summer League•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Notches double-double•