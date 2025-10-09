Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Won't start vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel will come off the bench during Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
After dropping a team-high 18 points in Sunday's preseason loss to the Thunder, Knueppel will be in the second unit. The Duke product played well in limited minutes as a starter and will try to follow that up with a similar performance off the bench.
