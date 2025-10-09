default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knueppel will come off the bench during Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After dropping a team-high 18 points in Sunday's preseason loss to the Thunder, Knueppel will be in the second unit. The Duke product played well in limited minutes as a starter and will try to follow that up with a similar performance off the bench.

More News