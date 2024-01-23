The Hornets acquired Lowry and a 2027 first-round draft pick from the Heat on Tuesday in exchange for Terry Rozier, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lowry had recently moved to a bench role in Miami, and his outlook isn't likely to improve in Charlotte, where he'll presumably slot in as a low-minute backup to starting point guard LaMelo Ball. Acquiring the future first-round draft pick -- which includes protections, according to Wojnarowski -- was likely the greater priority in the deal for Charlotte than Lowry, a 37-year-old on an expiring deal who was presumably included in the trade for salary-matching purposes. Lowry is in the midst of his worst season in more than a decade, having averaged 8.2 points -- his fewest since 2008-09 -- on 42.6 percent shooting from the field to go with 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest over 37 appearances for Miami.