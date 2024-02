Lowry (not injury related) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Lowry was traded from Miami to Charlotte in late January, and Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said shortly after the deal that Lowry was unlikely to play for the team before the trade deadline. Lowry wasn't traded ahead of Thursday's deadline, but he remains away from the team ahead of Friday's game against the Bucks. It's not yet clear when he could take the court for the Hornets.