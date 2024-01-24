Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Lowry (recently traded) is unlikely to play for the team prior to the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

The Hornets dealt away Terry Rozier and acquired Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick earlier Tuesday, but the draft pick was the main asset in the deal for Charlotte. The 37-year-old is on an expiring deal and doesn't hold much appeal for a non-contending Hornets club, so Charlotte will look to flip him before the deadline in a separate transaction. Lowry could eventually suit up for the Hornets if a trade partner can't be found, though a buyout after the Feb. 8 deadline looks to be a more likely outcome to afford the veteran point guard a chance to join a playoff contender. Kupchak noted that the franchise plans to see what options exist via trade, and that the decision not to have Lowry play for the team at this time is something the Hornets are doing "out of respect for him."