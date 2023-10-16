Ball posted 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and three steals over 24 minutes in Sunday's 117-115 win over Oklahoma City.

Ball handed out a team-high-tying assist total while leading the team in steals and finishing as one of four Charlotte players in double figures in scoring in Sunday's preseason victory. Ball has posted at least 15 points and six assists in two of three preseason contests, averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in preseason play.