Ball amassed 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Nuggets.

It took 16 shot attempts for Ball to get to 18 points Saturday night, but he had a solid game overall, coming up one rebound shy of a triple-double for the second straight contest. The young guard is shooting only 40.2 percent for the year, but the volume continues to be there, with averages of 22.9 points, 8.2 assists, 6.1 boards and 1.4 steals per game.