Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ball (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Pacers.
Ball was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Ball was held to just 15 points on 7-for-20 shooting his last time out, but he should have a good chance of bouncing back Thursday with a favorable matchup against the Pacers.
