Ball (wrist) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Knicks.

After missing Tuesday's loss to the Hawks with a wrist injury, Ball will return to the floor for Charlotte on Thursday. The 23-year-old rising star is averaging a career-high 25.4 points to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.