Ball amassed 19 points (7-17 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 122-117 victory over the Heat.

Ball finished as one of five Hornets players in double figures in scoring Sunday, posting team-high-tying assist and rebound marks. Ball has tallied at least 15 points, five assists and five rebounds in 13 games this year, including in two straight.