Ball notched 22 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks.

Ball went scoreless in his NBA debut, but he has been quite solid since then -- he has scored in double digits in two of his three contests while averaging 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in that three-game stretch. Ball might not start any time soon with Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier in the roster, but he has been playing well off the bench of late and will try to continue that strong run of form Friday against the Grizzlies.