Ball logged 24 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 14 assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-120 loss to the Raptors.

Since returning from an ankle injury in mid-December, Ball has been remarkably productive and consistent. Over 15 games, he's scored at least 20 points 14 times while delivering eight double-doubles and a triple-double, averaging 23.9 points, 8.9 assists, 5.7 boards, 4.4 threes and 1.2 steals. The 11-31 Hornets have a lot of issues on their roster as they head for the draft lottery, but the backcourt pairing of Ball and Terry Rozier hasn't been one of them.