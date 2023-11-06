Ball totaled 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 124-118 loss to the Mavericks.
Ball was amid another underwhelming performance prior to sinking eight shots -- including all five of his threes -- in the fourth quarter. Ball looked like he might have tweaked his ankle towards the end of the contest, but sustaining the prime dual-threat activity that was featured throughout Sunday's contest would be huge for Charlotte and fantasy managers alike.
