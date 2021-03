Ball logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in Thursday's 116-105 loss to the Lakers.

Ball was rather quiet at Denver on Wednesday but bounced back with a 26-point stat line Thursday. However, Ball's effort was not perfect. He logged a career high of six turnovers despite his seemingly flawless line. Fortunately for Ball's fantasy owners, he is averaging only 2.9 turnovers and should remain a highly valuable option when on the court.