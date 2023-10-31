Ball accumulated eight points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 22 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 133-121 loss to the Nets.

Ball's shooting struggles to begin the season are real, as he's connecting on just 25.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. However, he's somewhat salvaged his fantasy value with consistent contributions in other categories. He's dished out at least eight assists in three straight contests to begin the year and is averaging 2.0 steals-plus-blocks per game. Nonetheless, Ball will have to start putting the ball in the basket consistently to justify his high ADP.