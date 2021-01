Ball tallied 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's 118-101 loss to the 76ers.

The nine assists were a career-high for Ball in an otherwise poor outing. His shooting percentage has decreased in now in four consecutive games as has his points scored. Though his production has decreased, Ball is averaging 29 minutes off the bench over his last four outings as he adapts to life in the NBA.