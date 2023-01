Ball (ankle, wrist) will make his return Thursday against the Bulls.

Ball is back following a three-game absence and should return to the starting lineup. With Gordon Hayward (hamstring) also available, Dennis Smith, Bryce McGowens and Jalen McDaniels could see reduced roles. In January, Ball is averaging 23.2 points, 8.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes.