Ball had 17 points (6-19 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over Orlando.

Ball struggled from the field, but that was an issue that plagued the entire Hornets offense despite the fact they came away with the victory. Regardless of those shooting woes, just seeing Ball back on the court should be a welcomed sign for both Charlotte fans and fantasy managers alike, as the star point guard missed the first 13 games of the campaign due to a nagging injury, and while some rust is to be expected in his first games back, he posted a strong stat line and ended just one assist shy of a double-double. If we also consider that he surpassed the 30-minute mark, then the signs are clearly encouraging for the third-year floor general.