Ball closed with 19 points (6-22 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and 13 assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over Miami.

Ball didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 22 shots to score 19 points, but he still came close to posting a triple-double after notching 13 dimes and seven boards. The flashy point guard has been excellent as a distributor of late and has dished out 10 or more dimes in five of his last six appearances, and he's averaging 24.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game in February.