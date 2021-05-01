Ball (wrist) will test his wrist pregame to determine if he can play Saturday against the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball is expected to return to action for Saturday's matchup against Detroit. However, he's still considered a game-time call since he'll test his injury before the contest before he's officially cleared to play. If Ball returns, he'll likely see a minutes restriction in his first game back.