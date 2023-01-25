Ball (ankle/wrist) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Chicago.

Ball has missed three straight games due to a left ankle sprain and right wrist soreness. It's unclear if one issue is more severe than the other, but it doesn't look like he's making much progress. If Ball is sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest, Terry Rozier would presumably draw another start at point guard, while Dennis Smith and Bryce McGowens see extra minutes. Following Thursday's matchup, the Hornets' next game arrives Sunday against Miami.