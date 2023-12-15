The Hornets announced Friday that Ball (ankle) has continued progressing in conditioning, and individual activities and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

Ball sprained his right ankle during a Nov. 26 game against Orlando and resumed individual activities Dec. 8. It sounds like things are going around to plan, but the point guard still doesn't have a definitive return timetable. Ball can be considered week-to-week at this point. In Ball's absence, Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller and Gordon Hayward are candidates for elevated usage on a nightly basis, while Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens have garnered increased bench roles.