Ball totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 win over Atlanta.

Ball finished second on the team in scoring on the evening, despite playing fewer minutes than backcourt starters Terry Rozier (14 points in 28 minutes) and Devonte' Graham (11 points in 39 minutes). Thus far in the young season, the rookie already looks to be the top guard on the Charlotte roster, and it may only be a matter of time before he displaces Rozier or Graham in the starting five.