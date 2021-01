Ball totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes of Wednesday's 102-94 win over Atlanta.

Ball finished second on the team in scoring on the evening. He also registered his second-best point total of the year while tying his season-high in boards. The 19-year-old did all this despite seeing fewer minutes than he had over his previous four games.