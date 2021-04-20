The Hornets said Monday that Ball's wrist has healed and he's been cleared to return to individual basketball activity, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Ball underwent surgery on his fractured right wrist on March 23, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Ball could be back in the next 7-10 days. The team will provide updates as he progresses in his individual workouts. If he does make an eventual return, Ball's workload would likely be slowly ramped up considering the nature of the injury.