Ball posted 18 points (5-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 loss to Indiana.

Ball struggled with efficiency and protecting the ball against the Pacers, which may have factored into him not playing the final four minutes of the game. The former All-Star had six turnovers while scoring 18 points on 21 shots. Still, he delivered seven rebounds, eight assists and a pair of steals to balance out his final line. Ball's play has been erratic since returning from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, but you can expect him to maintain heavy usage when available.